Zacks Research Comments on CMS Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CMS stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

