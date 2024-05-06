4,004 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,419. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.24 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

