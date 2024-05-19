Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $614.05 million, a PE ratio of -77.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $5,298,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Altus Power by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 428,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 118,963 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

