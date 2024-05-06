Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $143.01 million for the quarter.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLRE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.