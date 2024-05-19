Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

