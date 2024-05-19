Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $217.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

