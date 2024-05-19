Insider Buying: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Buys 18,049 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) insider Philip Broadley purchased 18,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.95) per share, with a total value of £114,250.17 ($143,494.31).

Lancashire Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 630 ($7.91) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 610.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 620.45. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 525 ($6.59) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($8.67).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 1,523.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.42) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.36) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($9.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 792 ($9.95).

Read Our Latest Report on LRE

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.