Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Alico Stock Up 0.0 %
ALCO stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Alico has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $207.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.86.
Alico Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alico Company Profile
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
