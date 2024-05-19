Equities Analysts Set Expectations for VirTra, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of VirTra in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

VTSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.31. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in VirTra by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VirTra by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

