Duncan Wanblad Purchases 5 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($33.16) per share, with a total value of £132 ($165.79).

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,775.17).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,677.50 ($33.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,875.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,240.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,034.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 42,777.78%.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,600 ($20.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.03) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,793.33 ($35.08).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

