Duncan Wanblad Purchases 5 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2024

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($33.16) per share, with a total value of £132 ($165.79).

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 4th, Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,775.17).

Anglo American Trading Up 1.8 %

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,677.50 ($33.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,875.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,240.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,034.02.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 42,777.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,600 ($20.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.03) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,793.33 ($35.08).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

