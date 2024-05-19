Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Increased by Zacks Research

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,608 shares of company stock worth $7,321,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

