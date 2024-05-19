Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transp Reduced by Cormark (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Titanium Transp Stock Performance

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.80 million.

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

