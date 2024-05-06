SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 76.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

Shares of SSSS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,389. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 58.92 and a current ratio of 58.92. The company has a market cap of $87.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

