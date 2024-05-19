RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $82,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

