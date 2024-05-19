Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of DPM opened at C$11.26 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$124,595.09. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$85,338.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,578. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
