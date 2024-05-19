Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
AND stock opened at C$39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$775.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$48.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Read More
