Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

AND stock opened at C$39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$775.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$48.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.