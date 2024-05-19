Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NYSE:OMI opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after buying an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Owens & Minor by 278.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 510,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $9,160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,148,000 after acquiring an additional 327,002 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

