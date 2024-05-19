Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 2.4 %

RLGT stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $255.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 406,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

