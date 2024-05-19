Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Radiant Logistics Stock Up 2.4 %
RLGT stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $255.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
