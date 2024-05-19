Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Evolution Petroleum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

EPM opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 600.08%.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

