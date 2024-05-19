Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Raised by Analyst

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stericycle in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRCL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SRCL opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $57.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 120,852 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

