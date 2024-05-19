Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TYGO. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

TYGO stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Tigo Energy has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%.

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $46,867.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at $229,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of Tigo Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

