Insider Selling: Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Insider Sells 3,720 Shares of Stock

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Bliss sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18), for a total value of £3,496.80 ($4,391.86).
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5,950.00 and a beta of -0.12. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a quick ratio of 259.38, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.76.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.