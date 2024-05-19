Insider Selling: Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Insider Sells 3,720 Shares of Stock

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Bliss sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18), for a total value of £3,496.80 ($4,391.86).

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5,950.00 and a beta of -0.12. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a quick ratio of 259.38, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.76.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

