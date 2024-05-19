Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

