Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 21st

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 21st.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $841,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.45.
About Scinai Immunotherapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scinai Immunotherapeutics
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.