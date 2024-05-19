Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 21st

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 21st.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $841,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.45.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

