Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,670,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,516,139 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

