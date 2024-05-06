Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,096 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.9% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $164.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30. General Electric has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $166.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.