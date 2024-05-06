Hyperfine (HYPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Hyperfine has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 401.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. On average, analysts expect Hyperfine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hyperfine from $2.10 to $1.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

