Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.68 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 596.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 443,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,633,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,802 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.