StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

