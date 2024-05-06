Paysafe (PSFE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Paysafe to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Paysafe has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paysafe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Paysafe Stock Performance
Shares of PSFE stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
