Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

