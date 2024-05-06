Village Farms International (VFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. On average, analysts expect Village Farms International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.38 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

