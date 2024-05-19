UL Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:ULS) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 22nd

UL Solutions’ (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 22nd. UL Solutions had issued 33,800,000 shares in its IPO on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $946,400,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded UL Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:ULS opened at $37.20 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

In related news, insider Weifang Zhou purchased 26,786 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Weifang Zhou bought 26,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.