M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,603 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $129.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

