Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.27% of American Superconductor worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at $92,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 640,100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 11.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

AMSC stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.