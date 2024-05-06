Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Susquehanna

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRTO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Criteo

Criteo Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 6.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.