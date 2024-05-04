Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,621,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

