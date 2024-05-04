Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Get Generac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Generac by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Generac by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.