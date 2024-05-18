GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 586.0 days.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $35.89.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GDI Integrated Facility Services
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.