GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 586.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $35.89.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

