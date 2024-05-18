U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.16. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Silica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after buying an additional 184,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,425 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,477 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

