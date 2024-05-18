APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

APA opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. APA has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in APA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

