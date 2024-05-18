Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Raised to $4.00 at UBS Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.83.

NYSE COMP opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.87. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compass will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

