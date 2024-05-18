Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target at $15.17

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

