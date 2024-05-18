Benchmark Boosts Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $19.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TME has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CLSA initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,542,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after buying an additional 7,094,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after buying an additional 4,317,720 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

