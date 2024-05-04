U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,278,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

