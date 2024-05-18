Brokerages Set DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Target Price at $21.75

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms have commented on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.58%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2,778.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 148,920 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,661,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,047,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.