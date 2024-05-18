Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $818.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 73,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

