Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
Zovio Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.