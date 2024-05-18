Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,778,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $5,705,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $2,061,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

