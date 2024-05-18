Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $32.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $1,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,199,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

